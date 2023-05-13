A WOKING Scout had a day to remember supporting the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey last Saturday.
Edward Phillips was among 400 Scouts responsible for crowd stewarding and assisting the public who had come to London to celebrate with the King.
The Scouts helped to manage large gatherings at locations such as St James’s Park, Hyde Park, Green Park and Admiralty Arch.
Fifty Scouts also attended a special coronation event at St Margaret’s Church, next to Westminster Abbey. They were among representatives from four organisations nominated by the Government for their contribution to Coronation Day, and were among the first people to see the King leave Westminster Abbey.
Last year, Scout volunteers also assisted hundreds of thousands paying their respects at Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying in State.
Edward said: “Being part of this weekend felt incredible. The buzz and excitement from everyone in the crowds was amazing to watch.
“Knowing I was front line with my fellow Scouts to help the other staff members with how smoothly the day ran makes me so proud.
“Being a part of such a historic moment feels surreal – I can’t wait to tell my future grandkids.
“Volunteering is so integral to everything we do at Scouts, and I love it. It’s brilliant to be a part of an initiative that wants to share this with the rest of the nation.”
UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “I am so proud to see some of our young Scouts front and centre during the coronation, one of the most significant events to happen in our lifetime.
“The dedication, commitment and willingness of so many Scouts to support the nation is commendable and I am incredibly proud of each and every individual who has put themselves forward to help.”