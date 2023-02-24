WOKING gaffer Darren Sarll will make an emotional return to Huish Park on Saturday when his men take on Yeovil Town in the Vanarama National League.
Sarll was manager of the Somerset side from 2019 until March last year.
He told the News & Mail: “I’ve been back once since I left. I did a charity game on the Saturday [in May 2022] before the last game of the [Cards’] season.
“Gary Johnson [who bossed the Glovers from non-League football to the Championship across two spells at the helm] managed the Yeovil Legends team.
“And I was honoured to be asked to manage the South West Legends team.
“It was a brilliant day and made a lot of money for the Adam Stansfield Foundation.”
Stansfield, who turned out for Yeovil, Exeter City and Hereford United, died from cancer, at the age of 31, in 2010.
Sarll said: “The next time I go back to Huish Park, on Saturday, it will just be shy of two years since Lee Collins – who was my captain at Yeovil – passed away.
“So this time around, it will be a little bit more emotional for me.
“The most important thing is we go there and do our competitive best to win the game, but also pay tribute to Lee.”
For the full interview, see the 2 March issue of the News & Mail.