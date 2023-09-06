Sara Sharif's father and stepmother have said Sara's death was an 'incident' in a video - their first public contact since Sara' death.
Sara's body was found at her home in Horsell, Woking, on August 10.
Surrey Police want to speak to her father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik in relation to her death.
A travel agent spoke with Woking News and Mail explaining how all three had booked a one-way flight to Islamabad, Pakistan on August 9 - a day before the 10-year-olds body was discovered.
The low-quality footage was sent to the BBC and shows Mr Sharif and Ms Batool sat side by side on two chairs. Mr Sharif does not speak while Ms Batool reads from a notebook.
Ms Batool spends only two sentences of the 2 minute ad 36 second-long video on Sara, describing her death as an 'incident'.
The rest of the video focuses on how the media have "been giving wrong statements and making up lies" about Sara's death.
Ms Batool said her entire family have been affected and the reason they have gone "into hiding" is "out of fear for their safety".
Throughout the video Ms Batool makes allegations against the Pakistan police. Claiming they are harassing the couple's extended family, illegally detaining them and raiding their homes.
In response Jhelum police chief Mehmood Bajwa told the BBC the allegations of harassment and torture of family members are false.
He said if the family had any fears from the police they could go to court to seek protection.
Ms Batool ends the video saying that "they are willing to co-operate with the UK authorities to fight their case in court".
At an inquest last month, the cause of death was said to be "not yet ascertained" but was likely to be "unnatural".
Sara was said to have sustained "multiple and extensive injuries", the post-mortem tests found.
Sara's mother and grandmother told Polish television they could not recognise Sara in the mortuary because of her extensive injuries.
According to Pakistan police, they were only informed about the international search for Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik five days after Sara's body was discovered on August 10.
The search for the trio remains ongoing.