Sally Field was rewarded for her 47 years volunteering as a dog walker and helping with fundraising and running the cafe at Millbrook.
Hundreds of people who support the RSPCA in their spare time were nominated for the award, which is supported and promoted by Queen Camilla.
The honour celebrates extraordinary volunteers who have been contributing significantly to their communities.
It ran alongside The Big Help Out initiative on Monday last week, with 500 champions selected from organisations across the UK.
Mobility problems mean that Sally can longer walk rescue dogs at Millbrook.
It is estimated that she walked up to 10 dogs a week, a total of more than 2,000 different dogs, during her many years of volunteering.
“Millbrook is a big part of my life,” said Sally, who was for many years the cook at Chertsey Fire Station. “I love all the dogs and I miss not being able to come up and walk them. I stayed for so long because I love all animals, especially all types of dog.”
She has given a home to eight rescue dogs from the centre. Her last dog, a terrier-cross called Poppet, died last year.
“I’ve had a corgi and a West Highland terrier together called Corrie and Sasha, and two terrier crosses, also together, that were called Whiskey and Roseanna,” said Sally, who lives in Addlestone.
“I have made lifelong-friends at Millbrook. I have very good friends and it was such a thrill and an honour to be nominated and receive such a lovely award from the King and Queen.”
In 2019, Sally raised several hundred pounds for Millbrook by arranging a 100-dog sponsored walk in the grounds to celebrate her 100th birthday. At that time, she was still driving herself to Chobham.
One of the previous highlights of her time as a volunteer was being pictured with Paul O’Grady when she was honoured at the Animal Hero Awards run by the Daily Mirror and RSPCA in 2017.
She was nominated for the award by Millbrook manager Sue Walters and her staff.
“Sally is part of the wider family here and has been a tremendous help for Millbrook over many years,” said Sue.
“She is a lovely person who has contributed in many ways to helping keep the centre running.”