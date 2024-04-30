A beautiful white and tabby cat, who can seem a bit grumpy at first and could do with some help with her appearance and needs to be the centre of attention is in need of her forever home. Peony, who is about 11 years old, was taken in at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham after her owner died, but she is not coping very well at the cattery so the staff would like her to be rehomed very soon.