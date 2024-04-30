A beautiful white and tabby cat, who can seem a bit grumpy at first and could do with some help with her appearance and needs to be the centre of attention is in need of her forever home. Peony, who is about 11 years old, was taken in at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham after her owner died, but she is not coping very well at the cattery so the staff would like her to be rehomed very soon.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, said: “Peony is a nice cat. When you first meet her, she may hiss at you, but she absolutely loves having strokes from people she knows and she soon starts purring away.
“It would be best if her new family can come along to visit her a few times so that she can build up a bond with them before she goes to her new home.
“Peony is looking for a home in which she can be the centre of attention as the only pet, and with people who will be patient and gentle with her.
“She also needs daily grooming and to stay on her diet, as she is a little overweight and could do with losing a bit to help her be able to groom herself better.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Peony, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.