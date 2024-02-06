Staff and volunteers at RSPCA Millbrook are making an urgent appeal for a home for a black and white cat called Maisie.
The six-year-old shorthair is a long-stay resident at the animal centre in Chobham. But she will make a wonderful companion for a lucky adopter.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Sweet Maisie came to us after her owners were no longer able to look after her.
“Maisie has been with us for quite a while now with not much interest. So we’re really hoping we can find this lovely girl a home.
“She wasn’t in a good state with her skin and fur, due to a flea allergy. She really needed some TLC from the staff and volunteers.
“The good news is her skin has healed and her fur has grown back – so we’re now happy for her to find her forever home.
“Maisie is a shy girl. When she first came to Millbrook she would hide away most of the day and hiss when people came to visit her.
“However, she has slowly grown in confidence and we’ve seen that she is so inquisitive about what we’re doing and desperately wants to be friends.
“She occasionally lets us give her a little stroke and she’s happy to have a chat and rub round our legs. She’ll just need time and patience for when she’s settling into her new home.
“We think Maisie could live with children of secondary-school age who are used to being around shy cats.
“She needs to be the only pet in her new home as she had cat flu. She’s showing no signs of it any more and is perfectly well in herself – but she will always be a carrier of cat flu.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Maisie, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.