During the days between Christmas and the start of January, it’s easy to get lost in the festive haze, savouring mince pies and enjoying a cosy life indoors.
The Wildlife Trusts have just the ticket to encourage us to enjoy the enchantment of nature during this magical time of year: 12 Days Wild is a festive nature challenge, encouraging you to do one wild thing a day from December 25 to January 5, when winter wildlife is just waiting to be explored.
Your wild acts could be little things to help nature, such as recycling your Christmas tree or feeding the birds, or ways to connect to the natural world, such as taking in the calm of stargazing.
By signing up, you’ll receive a daily dose of activity ideas and inspiration that will rejuvenate your spirit, boost your wellbeing and help you kick-start the new year with a renewed sense of wonder.
Each day, you’ll receive exciting activity suggestions that will help you explore the magic of nature during the festive season.
Whether it’s birdwatching, crafting with natural materials, or simply taking a mindful stroll through the winter landscape, you’ll find something to spark your curiosity.
Every email will shine a spotlight on a unique species, providing you with intriguing information and insights about the plants and animals to keep an eye out for during the winter season.
With a bit of luck, you might even spot one of these fascinating species during your daily stroll.
You can share your 12 Days Wild experiences with a vibrant community of fellow nature enthusiasts on a special Facebook group.
It’s great way to celebrate the joy of connecting with nature and inspire one another to make the most of this special time of year.