Woking MP Will Forster had a full week of engagements, balancing local events and national advocacy.
Mr Forster welcomed His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh to Woking for a tour of The Lightbox gallery and museum. The visit highlighted the town’s cultural scene, with the Duke showing his support for the local arts.
The MP also attended the Woking Business Breakfast, where he heard directly from local business leaders about the impact of the recent budget.
In Parliament, Mr Forster criticised the Government’s Finance Bill, arguing it failed to adequately support bus passengers, small businesses and local authorities.
Mr Forster also visited the Tesco Winter Food Collection in Woking. With demand for food banks rising sharply, he highlighted the importance of initiatives like this in helping those facing food insecurity.
Finally, the MP attended the Woking Citizens Advice annual general meeting, where he thanked staff and volunteers for their dedication. He also presented long-service certificates to recognise the hard work of those supporting local residents in need.