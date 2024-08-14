Woking members of a local branch of a national choir returned home after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
The local Rock Choir led by Danny Gortlet also includes members from Alton, Camberley, Staines and Weybridge.
Travelling more than 400 miles to give the performance of a lifetime, they were one of 40 choirs from up and down the country. Consisting of nearly 3,000 members who returned to the internationally-renowned festival.
Mr Gortlet said: “We brought the house down on our final performance. It was an incredible experience and I’m so proud of my rockies!”
Public demand for the choir at the festival has been so strong over the past few years, that it has received three Sell Out Laurels from the Fringe Society.
Songs included pop and rock from over the decades and from the current charts. Ranging from Guns n’ Roses to Whitney Houston.
Rock Choir was the first contemporary choir of its kind to offer an accessible and inclusive experience for amateur singers and has now become a household name.
With more than 33,000 members in over 400 local communities, it offers an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir.
