Drivers in and around Woking will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from midnight, January 9 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham to Painshill, Narrow lanes with 50mph and hard shoulder closure for, junction improvement scheme.
• M25, from midnight, February 20 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure and narrow lane with 50mph speed limit for, junction improvement works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A3, from 10pm April 5 to 5.30am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ripley Services to Painshill, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via entry and exit slip road, junction 10.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.