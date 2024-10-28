Drivers in and around Woking will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 10pm October 24 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for surfacing works.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M3, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for technology work.
• M3, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for communications work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.