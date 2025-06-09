Drivers in and around Woking will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another seven will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm June 12 to 5.30am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, slip road closure for Technology works, diversion via National Highways roads.
• A3, from 9pm June 13 to 5.30am June 16, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout closure for, junction improvement works, diversion via local authorities.
• A3, from 10pm June 17 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authorities.
• A3, from 10pm June 19 to 5.30am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham road to Wisley Interchange, Lane closures for TVRS installation.
• A3, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange to Painshill, carriageway closure for, junction improvement works, diversion via local authorities.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.