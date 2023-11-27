Drivers in and around Woking will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from midnight, February 7 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Hard shoulder and narrow lanes with 50mph closures for, junction improvement scheme.
• A3, from midnight, January 11 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Painshill to Wisley Service Area, Narrow lanes with 50mph for, junction improvement scheme.
• M25, from midnight, February 20 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure and narrow lane with 50mph speed limit for, junction improvement works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm December 11 to 5.30am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for testing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.