A major incident is causing serious disruption on South Western Railway’s network on Monday (March 4) with passengers being warned to not attempt to travel between Woking and London Waterloo.
All lines are blocked between Woking and Walton on Thames after a train struck an object. On Twitter, South Western Railway has said that nobody was injured and all passengers were safely escorted away from the train.
Disruption is expected for the rest of the day with services running through Woking, Farnham, Petersfield, Bordon, Alton and Liphook all suffering delays and cancellations.
In an update on social media Network Rail said: “Early investigations show the front wheels of the train have derailed so it's likely to take us some time to get the railway open. We'll keep you updated on the repairs & timescales for reopening as soon we know more. Please keep checking with @SW_Help for the latest advice.”
There are currently no services running through Woking towards London Waterloo. Tickets for Monday are being accepted on alternative routes and more information can be found on the National Rail website.