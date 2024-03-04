Last month's scores for social care services have been released – with two services in Surrey given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show two providers have been rated in Surrey in February.
A care home, Warrengate Nursing Home, was rated as 'good' on August 30. The home was last inspected on August 12 2020.
Having been inspected on June 28, Caremark (Mid Surrey) – another care provider – was judged as needing improvement. The rating was published on February 16.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.