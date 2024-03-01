An egg-citing new children’s story from Julia Donaldson, award-winning creator of The Gruffalo, will come to life this Easter at Birdworld near Farnham.
The Bowerbird, illustrated by Catherine Rayner, winner of the Kate Greenaway Medal for Illustration, tells the heartwarming tale of a brave bird with a big heart. It will be brought to life at the park through a special scavenger hunt between March 29 and April 14.
Families will be invited to engage in a vivid storytelling experience, hunting for characters around the park which can be spotted with letters and large coloured Easter eggs. After finding all the eggs, children will need to unravel the mystery word for the chance to win a special certificate, sticker and a chocolate treat.
The fun-filled Bowerbird Scavenger Hunt kicks off a year of exciting events at the UK's largest bird park, with every event included in the entry price. Guests will enjoy a variety of educational and seasonal promotions, as well as the return of the park’s eagerly anticipated character visits, happening throughout the year.
After the Easter event, visitors can experience Love + Colour during the May half-term. This brand-new indoor attraction, themed around the vibrant world of colourful birds, offers an unforgettable experience for all ages. Guests will engage in immersive and interactive play, providing a unique learning opportunity about the natural behaviours and breeding of these fascinating creatures.
During the summer holidays, children will be delighted to have the chance to meet their favourite characters from television and film, including Hey Duggee, Paw Patrol, Bluey, Paddington Bear and Peter Rabbit. Fans of the prehistoric will also have a ‘roar-some’ time as fearsome dinosaurs will be making an appearance during August bank holiday.
Later in the year, Birdworld’s Halloween event will play host to pumpkin picking and will offer the chance for guests to meet the park’s infamous Murder Birds. Rounding off the year in December, Santa will be making a welcome return alongside a new festive show for all to enjoy with a gift from the big man himself.
Woodies Wheeler-Bennett, marketing manager at Birdworld, said: “Our events, starting with The Bowerbird Scavenger hunt is just the start of our carefully curated events schedule, blending fun and learning to create memorable family moments.
“Bringing these beloved characters to life is truly exciting, but they're just part of the magic at Birdworld. Our park is full of amazing characters, such as our African Penguins including Penguin and Squid who have recently been featured in the news for their epic tale of friendship in the face of adversity. Each of our birds has a unique story, and we're eager to share them with you."
For more information on Birdworld and the Bowerbird Scavenger Hunt, visit: https://www.birdworld.co.uk/the-bowerbird/