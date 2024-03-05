The front window of Chancellor of the Exchequer and Surrey MP Jeremy Hunt has been daubed with highly critical graffiti in a vandalism attack.
The words “die Tory scum” have been sprayed on the window of Mr Hunt’s constituency office at Tilford Road, Hindhead with the graffiti being discovered on Tuesday morning (March 5).
The incident comes just a day before Mr Hunt is set to deliver a highly anticipated new budget to the House of Commons with the policies announced likely to become key talking points ahead of this year’s expected General Election.
Mr Hunt currently represents South West Surrey, which includes Farnham and Godalming, but due to boundary changes will attempt to gain election in the new seat of Godalming and Ash at the next poll.
Opinion polls suggest Mr Hunt is in a tight race and could even become the first serving Chancellor in modern times to lose his seat.
In response to the incident a spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “Officers were called following reports of criminal damage at a property on Tilford Road in Hindhead, which is believed to have taken place between 8:00pm and 9:00pm on Monday, March 4.
“The criminal damage involved graffiti being sprayed on the windows on the outside of the property. No one was present in the property at the time of the criminal damage.
“If anyone has any information that could help our investigation, including any CCTV, dash cam, or helmet cam footage, please contact us via live chat on our website quoting PR/45240025530.”
The Herald has approached Mr Hunt for comment on the graffiti.