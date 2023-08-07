Drivers in and around Woking will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from midnight, February 7 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Hard shoulder and narrow lanes with 50mph closures for, junction improvement scheme.
• A3, from midnight, January 11 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Painshill to Wisley Service Area, Narrow lanes with 50mph for, junction improvement scheme.
• M25, from midnight, February 20 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure and narrow lane with 50mph speed limit for, junction improvement works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm August 15 to 5.30am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for Technology works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.