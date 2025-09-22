Drivers in and around Woking will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm September 22 to 5.30am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for sign works.
• M25, from 10pm September 29 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for remedial works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.