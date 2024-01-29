• A3, from 10pm February 5 to 6am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): 22:00 - 05:30 Hrs Full closure of the M25 J10 Gyratory Southern Half Inclusive of the M25 clockwise exit and entry Slip, A3 South Bound entry Slip and A3 North Bound exit slip road. Diversions via the M25 J9, J11 and A3 Painshill and Return.