Drivers in and around Woking will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another five will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm October 16 to 5am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closures for loop repairs.
• A3, from 10pm October 17 to 5.30am October 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout and slip road closures for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
• A3, from 9pm October 18 to 5.30am October 21, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout and slip road closures for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 10pm October 24 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for surfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.