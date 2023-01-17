A HUMANITARIAN aid organisation that has sent many tonnes of urgently needed supplies to Ukraine is now focusing on raising money to support orphaned children
Souls4Good, which set up a collection hub at Fairoaks Airport in Chobham last spring, says the cost of transporting donations has become prohibitive.
Its volunteers have driven around 40 van and two articulated lorry loads of food, clothes, medical supplies, toys and other goods to Ukraine. Thousands of pounds have been donated to pay for fuel, ferry tickets and road tolls and to help keep the vehicles running.
However, organisation founder Tamarka Egan says it has decided to spend its funds directly in Ukraine. It is working with the Emerland Development Charitable Foundation, which is based in the Kharkiv region.
“We have already donated enough money to buy a generator for an orphanage,” said Tamarka, who lives in the Chobham area. “People have been incredibly generous in donating supplies and money since we were founded, but we feel it’s now best to just collect money.
“The cost of transport for the 2,640-mile return trip has been exceeding the value of the goods we have been sending.
“Generators are urgently needed in Ukraine because of the destruction of the power network by the Russians but we will also send money for medical supplies.”
Emerland has used money provided by Souls4Good to buy a generator for the Children’s Rehabilitation Centre in the city of Liubotyn, Kharkiv region.
The charity said the damage to the power supply infrastructure meant the centre did not have electricity every day.
“Without the gasoline generator, and due to the lack of light and heating, the institution would have had to have stopped work for the first time in its five years of existence,” Emerland said.
Tamarka said all donations to Souls4Good will be welcomed. Money can be sent directly to its bank account – Souls4Good, sort code 04-03-70, account number 24218535.