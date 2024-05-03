Do you think your dog has the waggiest tail? Or perhaps you think your dog looks like you?
Come to farmers’ market at Ripley Green on Saturday, May 11 and enter your “pampered pooch” in one or more of the seven categories for £2.50 per class. All proceeds go to the Dogs Trust – a charity that many people will know.
It gives stray and abandoned dogs a second chance with responsible, caring new owners. Some 15,000 dogs are re-homed and cared for by it every year.
Each class will be judged by local veterinary surgeon, Josie, and rosettes awarded for first, second and third place.
Tina Curtis Wylde (@wyldedoggrooming) is offering “pooch pedicures” at the market, with donations again to benefit the Dogs Trust. Tina is a long-time farmers’ market visitor and launched her business there many years ago, so the market has a special link with her.
Regular stallholder Candy, from Pads n Paws, makes all her own wholesome doggie treats. There will be plenty of them on offer for all dogs who have been entered, regardless of whether they’re a winner.
A special market is usually held during the summer and a decision was made this year to focus on the many dogs who bring their owners each month!
The regular monthly market will be running from 9am to 1pm.
Upwards of 40 stalls are expected this month with the usual huge choice of fresh produce.