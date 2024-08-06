Get ready for a floral fantasia as the RHS Wisley Flower Show returns for a six-day celebration from September 3-8.
Whether a gardening expert or novice, visitors to the show will find show stopping displays, unique shopping opportunities and expert advice all within the beautiful surroundings of the garden.
There will be inspiration at every turn with more than 40 specialist nurseries showcasing quality plants, and a fantastic range of trade stands exhibiting garden products.
The National Dahlia Society Show is back with more than 100 competition classes showcasing the very best in dahlia cultivation.
For the first time there will be ‘A Celebration of Dahlias’ in the marquee for the final three days of the show, featuring imaginative displays such as a dahlia covered throne perfect for a memorable selfie.
Visitors to the show can marvel at floral art creations on display in Wilson’s Wood, with imaginative floral art exhibits created by the Surrey Area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies.
This year’s theme is ‘Thank You for the Music’, with each entry demonstrating a unique interpretation.
Those seeking expert gardening advice should head to RHS Hilltop for insightful free talks in the Hilltop Live theatre. Topics include no-dig gardening, growing mushrooms and medieval gardens to name just a few.
If looking for car-free travel to the show, visitors can jump on board one of the free shuttle buses from Woking Station to the Glasshouse at RHS Garden Wisley. The journey takes approximately 20 minutes and avoids the A3.
Admission is free to RHS Members and normal garden admission prices apply to non-members. Time slots for show entry must be booked online in advance. The show is open from 9.30am to 6pm from Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 9am to 5pm on the Sunday.