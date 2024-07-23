RHS horticultural students designed and built a community food, growing and wellbeing garden in Woking.
The new garden at ShopWise, a food club in Sheerwater. Was designed by students based at RHS Garden Wisley as part of their diploma.
It was officially opened by Woking Deputy Mayor Cllr Amanda Boote, at a celebration for the whole community. Students had worked together with members of the RHS community outreach team in building the garden in the final week of June.
Felicity Gray’s ‘The Generous Garden’ was chosen as the winning design by community members including ShopWise staff, customers and trustees.
She said: “I focused on what the residents were asking of the garden. From there I ran with the idea of ‘generosity’ and how I wanted this to look and feel within the design.
“I’m really pleased with how the garden has turned out. It’s quite surreal to see a drawing turn into reality.”
Felicity worked with course tutor and landscape architect, David Wallbridge, to plan the build and order plants. Her fellow students put in the key hard landscaping elements of the garden using knowledge and practical skills gained on the diploma.
Notable features include allotment-style beds surrounded by fruit trees and soft fruit bushes to enable residents to grow their own produce. There is also a central gazebo providing shelter, surrounded by scented herbs attractive to both pollinators and people.
On the final morning of the build week, locals came along to help with planting. Volunteers, RHS staff and other community partner organisations also lent a hand to transform the site.
One ShopWise customer said: “The garden will make a huge difference in the community and is pleasing to the eye. I like how we will be able to grow and pick our own food.”