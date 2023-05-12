SURREY Police’s new Chief Constable will lay out his vision for local policing in a performance meeting next week.
Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend’s meeting with Tim De Meyer will include an update on the Force’s performance, as well as questions from residents on key areas including response times and public confidence in the police.
The meeting, which will be live streamed, forms a key part of the commissioner’s role to scrutinise the service that Surrey Police provides to residents.
She said: “I was delighted to welcome Tim to the Force in April and I know he has wasted no time in getting to grips with the challenges that lie ahead.
“I am really pleased to get this first opportunity to talk to Tim publicly about his fresh perspective on policing in Surrey and how he intends to tackle those issues that residents tell me are important to them.
“Members of the public can get involved by sharing their questions and views, so that my office and Surrey Police can work together to improve the service for everyone.”
The meeting will address a recent decline in 101 and 999 answering times, focusing on measures being put in place to improve the response that callers receive.
The Commissioner will also ask about the positive steps that Surrey Police is taking to root out misogyny and inappropriate behaviour in its ranks, alongside the success of the Force’s recruitment campaign that means there are now more police officers in the ranks than ever before.
The meeting starts at 6:30pm on Tuesday 16 May, and will be available to watch here https://fb.me/e/ILRdENcc