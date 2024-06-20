Residents will need to show accepted photo ID when voting in person at polling stations, on Thursday, July 4.
Accepted forms of voter ID include: • a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport • drivers’ licence • some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.
The full list of accepted ID can be viewed on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID
Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or by completing a paper form.
If you need any help with applying for a VAC, assistance can be provided in person at the Council Offices to complete your application.
When applying, residents will need to provide their: • name • address • date of birth • National Insurance number.
Residents should apply using the same name that they used to register to vote and will need to submit a photo with their application. The requirements for the photo are similar to the requirements for a passport photo.