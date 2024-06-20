Residents will need to show accepted photo ID when voting in person at polling stations, on Thursday, July 4.

Accepted forms of voter ID include: •    a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport  •    drivers’ licence •    some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. 

The full list of accepted ID can be viewed on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or by completing a paper form. 

If you need any help with applying for a VAC, assistance can be provided in person at the Council Offices to complete your application.

When applying, residents will need to provide their: •    name •    address •    date of birth •    National Insurance number.

Residents should apply using the same name that they used to register to vote and will need to submit a photo with their application. The requirements for the photo are similar to the requirements for a passport photo. 

The deadline to apply for a VAC is 5pm, Wednesday, June 26 June 2024