Residents in Byfleet and nearby areas are concerned about a proposal to install an experimental 18 tonne environmental weight restriction on a number of roads in Weybridge.
The Surrey County Council (SCC) proposal has been met with opposition as vehicles that exceed the weight restriction would have to find alternate routes. Residents claim these would include Byfleet Road, New Haw Road and Woodham Park Road.
The alternate routes could mean a potential increase in traffic in Byfleet, West Byfleet and Addlestone. SCC launched an online public consultation on July 5, for people to express their views.
SCC said: “Following concerns raised by residents, a petition relating to HGV’s on Brooklands Road was presented to the Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Economic Growth on 30 January 2024.
“The response to the petition was that an informal consultation will be carried out, which is the subject of this exercise.”
Following consultation, the feedback will be assessed and discussed and will be communicated to the petitioners and published.
Roads included in the proposal are:
- (a) Brooklands Road (B374) from its junction with Wellington Way (D3912) to its junction with Heath Road (B374) and Hanger Hill (B373)
- (b) Heath Road (B374)
- (c) Church Street (B374) from Heath Road (B374) to its junction with Balfour Road (A317)
- (d) Hanger Hill (B373)
- (e) St George’s Avenue (B372)
- (f) Egerton Road (D3907)
- (g) Gower Road (D3905)
- (h) Cavendish Road (D3908)
- (i) Old Avenue (D3910)
- (j) Ellesmere Road (D3906)