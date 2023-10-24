Representatives of Woking Borough Council will start visiting households that have yet to respond to this year’s canvass communications.
Over the past couple of months, the council has contacted every property in the borough, via post or email, to find out if there have been any changes to the household’s occupants and invite new residents to register to vote.
The final stage of the canvass will start on Saturday (October 28) until Thursday, November 23 when representatives (known as “canvassers”) will visit non-responding households on weekdays between 9am to 7pm and weekends between 10am to 6pm.
If no-one is at home, they will leave a form to complete and instructions on how to return the form to the council as quickly as possible.
All canvassers will identify themselves by wearing a Woking council photo ID badge.
If you have any queries regarding electoral registration, email [email protected] or call 01483 755855.