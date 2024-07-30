More than 300 refugees have resettled in Woking after fleeing conflict in their home countries and seeking refuge.
Among those is the Shafaee family, who resettled in Woking in 2021, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.
With support from central government and Woking Borough Council, the Shafaee family have been able to start a new life in the UK.
Mr Shafaee said: “Having fled Afghanistan, it was a hard time for us to integrate into our new community, but my family did not give up.
“We did our best to be good members of the community. I told the children to do their best to be good members of our new society.”
Cllr Ellen Nicholson added: “It is so inspirational to see how this family and many others overcome adversity and resettle in Woking with so much determination.
“The Shafaee family have made great accomplishments whilst adapting to their new environment. I wish them well.”
Today, Mr Shafaee works as a BBC journalist and his wife Mrs Jafari volunteers her time to give back to those in need in the community.
Shafaee’s eldest daughter Asma has secured a two-year scholarship for sixth form and her tutor has seen a growth in her confidence and academic ability. In addition, their son achieves high grades and finds enjoyment in after school clubs such as cricket and chess.
Youngest daughter Marwa has a passion for art and reading and one of her paintings has been displayed at the railway station.