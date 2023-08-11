A TABBY and white cat called Jules is looking for his forever home.
The six-year-old shorthair is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Lovely Jules is looking for a new home because his previous owner was too unwell to care for him any longer.
“Jules is a really nice cat and will be a lovely pet for a family who take him into their heart and home.
“He arrived at Millbrook with another cat, but it was obvious he was being bullied by her. So we have split them up and he is much happier.
“We think Jules deserves to be the only pet in his new home as he was spending all his time hiding from her and not coming out for the cuddles he so desperately wanted.
“Jules can live with children of secondary-school age, possibly younger, as long as everyone understands and respects his slightly timid nature. Once he knows you, he is a real sweetheart.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Jules, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.