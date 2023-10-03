TWO male rats are looking for their forever home – either together or with a pair of their brothers.
Siblings Emmental and Ricotta are both six months old. They are living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham.
The centre’s Debbie Pearce said: “Emmental and Ricotta and their eight brothers all came to us as part of an ongoing court case.
“Since being with us they have all been signed over into our care and are now looking for their new forever homes.
“Emmental and Ricotta can either go as a pair or they can go in a group with their brothers Edam and Pecorino.
“These boys have not had the best of backgrounds.
“And although they are so much better, they still need lots of time and gentle handling to get them used to being handled.
“Given their age, if you do adopt just a pair, they can slowly be introduced to another group of male rats.
“However, they would need to live in a separate cage while the bonding process takes place.
“They will need to live in a 3ft by 2ft double-tiered cage and they must have access to lots of toys and enrichment to keep them busy. They would also love some hammocks – their favourite things.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Emmental and Ricotta, or all four of the rats featured here, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.