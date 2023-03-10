THE Friends of Woking Community Hospital raised £1,375 from its annual quiz night and raffle recently, part of its commitment to donate £25,000 for dementia friendly fittings in the upcoming refurbishment of Alexandra Ward.
The fundraising evening at Horsell Village Hall on 4 March was fully booked as 100 eager quizzers took up the challenge in teams of up to eight people spread across some 13 tables.
Questions asked by Barry Luckham tested the contestants’ knowledge over nine rounds, including a picture round, the use of a joker and a wipe-out round to add to the excitement.
Thanks to Anne Luckham, the scores could be followed throughout the evening and they revealed a tight finish as several teams lost out in the final round with incorrect answers.
A raffle, with prizes kindly donated by local businesses, raised £386 towards the final figure. The Friends extend their thanks to The Red Lion, The Cricketers, Seymours, Baileys, Apples and Pears, Sophie Sews, Thurstons Brewery, McLaren, David Drury, Boz, Elm Nursery and Squires.
Jon Allan, the Friends chairman, also thanked all the volunteers, the quizmaster and other trustees for their efforts.