An award-winning photographer based in Pyrford is launching "Becoming: The Motherhood Journey", a project to honour fertility stories.
Natalie Moss, Newborn Photographer of the Year with the Society of Portrait Photographers, is offering free sessions for mums-to-be who have faced a challenging path to pregnancy.
“For many women, the journey to motherhood isn’t straightforward,” Natalie says. “From fertility struggles and miscarriages to endometriosis, solo parenthood, or same-sex parenting challenges, these stories often go untold. I want to change that.”
The idea was born from Natalie’s own experience. Diagnosed with endometriosis in her early 20s and told she may never have children, she went through seven operations before finally becoming a mum.
“This project means the world to me,” Natalie adds. “I want to give something back and recognise mums-to-be who have had difficult journeys. This is my gift to them – a moment of beauty after so much struggle.
“Each month, I will offer a one-hour maternity shoot to a mum who is 28-36 weeks pregnant; fully stylised session and consultation before the session; gallery of 10-plus images to choose from; and three fully edited digital images.
“Using the website link, they would submit a form of why they would like the session, and one will be selected each month from the previous month's nominations, and notified at the beginning of the following month .
“I will be offering one session a month for the remainder of 2025 and maybe ongoing. It’s totally free and not contingent on the purchase of any paid service.
“Nominations can be submitted by the mum-to-be or by someone who knows her story. Eligible applicants should apply after their 20-week scan.
“This initiative is more than just photography — it’s about giving visibility, voice and validation to the unseen side of motherhood.”
To nominate someone or learn more, visit https://nataliemossphotography.co.uk/becoming-the-motherhood-journey/, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/nataliemossphotography or www.instagram.com/nataliemossphotography
