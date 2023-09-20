What is better than a quiz night? A quiz night for a good cause.
Woking accounting office, Menzies, recently held a ‘Menzies Quiz Night’ to help raise money for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
The night was a huge success, with a whopping £3,871 raised for the charity. The hospice delivers palliative and end-of-life care to people who have advanced life-limiting illnesses.
The charity aims to enable all those with life-limiting illnesses to live life to the full and to equip them to die with choice and dignity.
Menzies wanted to thank Lucy McNally who gave several members of the team a tour of the beautiful facilities, and the hospice for all the work it does.