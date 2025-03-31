The Friends of Woking Community Hospital (FWCH) held their annual quiz night on 22 March in Horsell Village Hall.
Some 10 teams enjoyed eight rounds of varied questions from quizmaster Barry Luckham, ably assisted by Anne Luckham, who kept the scoreboard.
In between rounds a raffle of prizes donated by local businesses including the Hilton Hotel Woking, the Red Lion gastropub, Boz the greengrocer, Thurstons Brewery, Seymours Estate Agents, and Apples and Pears gifts, as well as champagne, whisky, Easter Egg and hand-made grissini from the trustees and friends.
The evening raised some £1,383 towards the £15,000 pledged to help refurbish the Bradley Ward, treating patients with neuro-disability.
This project has an overall cost of an estimated £72,000 which the Friends are sharing with Woking Rotary Club, Woking District Rotary Club and the balance from NHS.
This will complete the refurbishment of the wards at the Woking Community Hospital (WCH), after the completion of Alex Ward last year which the Friends fully funded. With the new diagnostic hub at WCH, which is due to open soon, the role and facilities have been transformed.
To pay for these donations the Friends have various fundraisers over the year and will also be attending the Pyrford and Wisley Flower Show in the summer.
The FWCH are looking forward to their next big fundraiser, the plant sale, on Saturday, 14 June as part of the Horsell Garden Safari.
This is always very popular with regular visitors to buy lovely plants supplied by local nurseries to help raise more funds to donate for new projects.
FWCH always welcomes new Friends. For more details see the Facebook page “the Friends of Woking Community Hospital” and website www.fwchwoking.com. For a small annual donation (minimum £10) the Friends will keep in touch and you can attend the AGM.