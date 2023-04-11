WOKING & Sam Beare Hospice has a new fundraising initiative with a stylish twist – a Prom Dress Event, that it hopes will get plenty of local support.
The idea is remove some of the pressure from trying to find the perfect dress or outfit for these big events, as well as reduce the cost in what are challenging financial times.
So the charity will be holding a pre-loved Prom Dress Event at its Goldsworth Park shop on Sunday 7 May, with a wide range of dresses both second-hand and brand new.
“We have all been out and bought that perfect dress, be it for a wedding, or an evening do, or even our very own prom,” said hospice press officer Kerry Gibb.
“We have felt special trying it on in the changing room and twirling round in the mirror stunned by how it has made us feel.
“But then, after the day we feel amazing wearing it, how often do we actually wear it again? How many of us have it sitting in a wardrobe for one month… one year… five years, just waiting for that one occasion to give us an excuse to feel glamorous again?
“What if that outfit could make someone else feel like you did the first time you put it on?
“Woking & Sam Beare Hospice are planning a Prom Dress Event to make this possible for teenagers attending their proms this spring,” she said.
“An event that will allow them to find an amazing outfit that is as good as new and will make them feel a million dollars at a fraction of the price.”
Chobham Bride and Becca Jacks Prom Dresses are generously donating dresses to the cause.
And all the outfits will be available at Prom Dress Event on Sunday 7 May at the Goldsworth Park Hospice Shop, from 10am to 4pm.
If you have a prom worthy outfit that you would like to donate to this event, or any other glamorous outfits, the hospice would love to accept them.
The primary donation point will be the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice warehouse on the Lansbury Estate in Knaphill.