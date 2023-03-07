LUCKY schoolchildren found they had a ticket to explore the word of confectionary wizard Willy Wonka, when the Knaphill Lower School Chocolate Factory opened as part of World Book Day celebrations on Friday.
The school in Chobham Road had chosen Roald Dahl stories as the theme for its Book Week.
“Towards the end of the week children noticed posters mysteriously appearing around the school,” said Mrs Everitt, the school’s reading lead.
“They read that a new Knaphill Lower School Wonka Bar was to be released and that all those children with a golden ticket would be invited to the chocolate factory for the day.
“Each child went home with their own special bar and the next day the school was transformed into the Knaphill Lower School Chocolate Factory with the everlasting gobstopper trees, candy forests and child sized ice-creams,” she said.
“The children became part of the story and enjoyed various activities, including creating BFG dream jars, story-telling sessions with the Twits and making their own lickable wall-paper.”
Other highlights of the week included teachers staging a play of The Enormous Crocodile for pupils. Plus there was a visit from world famous illustrator Alex Brychta OBE, famous for drawing characters Biff, Chip and Kipper. He demonstrated not only how to draw these, but also how to use lines to bring stories to life.
“We are passionate about giving children exciting first-hand experiences that inspire and engage,” added Mrs Everitt. “We are dedicated to giving all our children exposure to great stories with the aim of developing a love of reading.”
