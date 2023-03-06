CHILDREN, parents and teachers from two schools in Knaphill are again taking part in the Surrey Half Marathon, to raise money for sensory and relaxation rooms to help pupils’ mental well-being.
Knaphill Federation of Schools, which comprises Knaphill School and Knaphill Lower School, is hoping to enter more than 40 people in the event on Sunday 12 April, including three parents and a family friend who will tackle the half marathon.
The others will compete in the five kilometre race and the two kilometre one for children.
It will be the sixth year the schools have entered a team. Last year, the runners raised nearly £3,000, which is being spent on improving the green spaces in a project in collaboration with Surrey Wildlife Trust. Previously, the fundraising paid for defibrillators and first aid training equipment.
Vikki Zeila, the parent-teacher association vice-chair, said the schools have new provision for children with special educational needs and the chill-out rooms will be part of that.
“It’s a mental wellbeing room so, if children are feeling overwhelmed or need distraction or somewhere to calm down, it’s somewhere they can go to and have a bit of a chill,” she added Vikki.
“In the current climate, it is important to look after our children’s mental health and we would love to see this resource available to them.
“This is a great event for the children to take part in and they absolutely love the sense of achievement when they cross the finish line. This will be the third year my own son will be taking part and he and the rest of the team are really excited about the day.”
Vikki said she hoped recruitment to the team would be boosted by the example of Vicki Harbridge, the lower school headteacher.
“She’s going to be running it and going off to play a rugby match straight after.”