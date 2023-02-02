MORE than 8,000 teachers across Surrey were out on strike on Wednesday, according to the teaching union NEU.
Local schools faced disruption as teachers stood on picket lines and explained their position to parents, as they seek a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.
“This action is not just about making sure that teachers and support staff make ends meet,’ said the NEU. “It is about the very future of education and the life chances of our children.”
Those handing out information at school drop-off and pick-off times were kept busy amid a wave of support for the strike action, as evidenced by the public response to teachers outside Hoe Valley School.
“Parents were overall very supportive, with lots of people interested in why we were striking, taking leaflets to find out more, and even one person bringing us some fudge! Students who commented or came over to talk to us were also supportive, and interested to learn that it was a nationwide strike – we made sure that we were clear to them that it wasn't just about Hoe Valley School,” said one.
“They agreed with the idea that schools need more funding, and thought paying teachers enough to help them want to stay working as teachers would be a positive change. We also had a lot of passing support, with frequent hoots from vehicles on the main road, and passersby like dog-walkers saying they supported us.
“The heart of the matter is that children deserve better than exhausted teachers who struggle to be effective with the many pressures we face.”
In July, the Government offered most teachers a five per cent pay rise, which the NEU says adds up to a seven per cent pay cut due to rising inflation. It also points out the five per cent increase is not fully funded, meaning schools would have to pay for it out of their own budgets rather than it coming from the Government.
Because pay is not keeping up with the cost of living, teachers and support staff are leaving for other jobs, says the union.
“One in three teachers leave education within five years. Schools have too many vacancies. Managing with fewer staff means we can’t give enough personal support if your children need extra help. And it means they have reduced access to sports, drama, music and other activities that make the week for a lot of pupils,” said a NEU spokesman.
“The Government is failing children and young people and those who teach and support them. We are being forced into taking action for our members, our pupils and their future.”
Further action is planned by the union if talks fail to produce a breakthrough.