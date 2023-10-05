A range of 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at The Herbert Wells during its 12-day beer festival.
The Wetherspoon pub in Chertsey Road, Woking, will host the festival from Wednesday (October 11) to Sunday, October 22 inclusive. Overseas brewers are from Canada, South Africa, the US and the Czech Republic.
Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) and gluten-free beers.
The beers will cost £2.65 a pint. Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.
The line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, US), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, US) and Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).
Pub manager Gary Hollis said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It allows us to showcase a selection of superb beers at great value-for-money prices, including a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub.”
The pub has also been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.
It is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.
Local branch members chose the pub after regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer, customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.
Gary added: “I am delighted that The Herbert Wells has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.
“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”