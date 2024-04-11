“You can see that most clearly in the economy. Inflation more than halved from 11 per cent down to 3.4 per cent. Wages have been rising ahead of inflation now for several months in a row. Energy bills are falling by hundreds of pounds. Taxes are now being cut by around £900 for the average workers. The state pension has gone up by £900 and we are expanding free childcare to many more working families. But also improving how child benefits work.”