The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to the Woking Community Hospital on Thursday (April 11) morning to visit patients and staff.
He also discussed plans to reduce the NHS waiting list as well as the new multi-million-pound investment into a Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Woking.
Sunak was joined by local MP, and fellow Conservative, Jonathan Lord on a tour of the community hospital.
The PM said regarding the visit: “These CDCs bring care closer to people at the time they need it, and ensure that we can help get the waiting list down. So we are rolling out 160 of these around the country.
“Jonathan has championed the CDC here. Talking to the team you can see the difference that it will make to the community and part of our commitment to get waiting lists down.”
The Prime Minister also answered questions from the media on topics such as Woking Council’s finances, Thames Water and the general election.
Asked if he is confident Mr Lord can hold on to the Tories’ seat in Woking, Sunak said: “I am. Jonathan is a fantastic local MP, Whilst we have been through a tough few years as a country and that has been difficult for families in Surrey as well, I do believe at the start of this year we have turned a corner and we are now heading in the right direction.
“You can see that most clearly in the economy. Inflation more than halved from 11 per cent down to 3.4 per cent. Wages have been rising ahead of inflation now for several months in a row. Energy bills are falling by hundreds of pounds. Taxes are now being cut by around £900 for the average workers. The state pension has gone up by £900 and we are expanding free childcare to many more working families. But also improving how child benefits work.”
“This is all evidence that our plan is working and if we stick to our plan we can give everyone in Surrey and Woking the peace of mind that there is a brighter future for them and their family and a renewed sense of pride in our country. That is what Jonathan is looking to deliver that is what I’m looking to deliver.”
Sunak also answered questions regarding the handling of Woking Borough Council’s finances under its previous Conservative administration and what the government are doing to help.
He said: “Local authority finances are a matter for local councils. What central government has done is put considerably more funding into local government. On average local areas have 7.5 per cent more money to invest then they did the year before. The government this year has put an extra £600 million into local authorities and that has made a difference.
“The important thing is that council finances are returned to sustainability and central government is doing its bit to support with considerably more funding.”
Jonathan Lord will be defending his seat at the general election expected to happen later this year.