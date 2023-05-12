PUPILS from a Woking primary school have been doing their bit to help the environment with a litter-pick.
To mark Earth Day, children from St Dunstan’s Catholic Primary held a litter-picking Sunday afternoon, working from Woking Park and covering the Hoe Valley area.
The pick, on 22 April, was supported by Woking Borough Council and organised by parent Lindsay Mgbor with the help of other parents and members of the school’s eco council.
The pupils’ efforts were rewarded with some good weather as the sun came out, and in an hour and a half they were able to collect more than 10 bags of rubbish.
The pupils stood up in assembly to explain to the rest of the school what was achieved. They plan to hold another litter pick to mark World Environment Day in June.