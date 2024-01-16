“They... almost certainly have invested thousands, if not tens of thousands, of pounds in their businesses and if they don’t feel secure in going to the Post Office and saying ‘Look, there’s a discrepancy here, I need help’... rather than thinking the Post Office... is going to pounce on them, and potentially take them out of the business they’ve worked so hard to build up and put so much money into, then you can understand why they feel worried and why that side of things needs looking at.”