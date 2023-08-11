A PROJECT to build 72 affordable new homes in Woking town centre is taking shape.
Abri, one of the south’s largest housing providers, is working with Countryside Partnerships on the scheme in Portugal Road, which is due for completion in early 2026.
The development will be split across three buildings, featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will all be affordable rent.
Cllr Ian Johnson, portfolio holder for housing at Woking Borough Council, said on visit to the site: “It’s great to see high-quality apartments being built for the area as it will help meet the needs of our diverse community.
“We welcome a new supply of affordable housing, and the scheme on Portugal Road will revive the former brownfield site with safe and sustainable homes that people want to live in.”
With grant funding from Homes England, the sustainable scheme will cater for different needs; providing more than 60 underground parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, cycle storage and roof solar panels to help generate energy for communal areas.
Stephen Lodge, executive director development and strategic asset management at Abri, said: “In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, and a housing crisis, our work to build good-quality affordable homes has never been more necessary.
“The demand for warm and safe housing reinforces Abri’s drive to build on average 1,000 much-needed homes every year.”
Kage Brennan, construction director for Countryside Partnerships, added: “In partnership with Abri and with support from Homes England, we’re able to deliver a significant number of high-quality affordable homes for people living in Woking.”
Abri has also exchanged contracts with Vistry Homes to deliver 70 affordable homes in Ottershaw.
The new homes will be part of a larger development of 223 homes located off Brox Road.
Of the 70 affordable homes, 34 will be for affordable rent and 36 for shared ownership. The properties will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats, and one-, two- and three-bedroom houses.
The homes are due to be completed by 2026.