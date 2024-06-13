Popular musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will return to New Victoria Theatre, having played to packed audiences in 2022.
The London Palladium production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical returns to the Theatre next year from Tuesday, June 3 to Saturday, June 7.
The multi-award-winning show has been performed hundreds of thousands of times and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals. Featuring theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph.
Producer Michael Harrison said: “I am delighted to bring Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat back to the New Victoria Theatre next year.
“Few shows bring the generations together the way Joseph does, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences new and old to make memories that will last a lifetime.”