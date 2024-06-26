You have the chance to see the ultimate whodunit, when Cluedo 2 comes to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre.
It will play from Tuesday, October 1 to Saturday, October 5 and will star Casualty’s Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard and Ellie Leach – the Strictly Come Dancing champion, as Miss Scarlett. The show is based on the classic Hasbro board game, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.
The synopsis reads: “As the bodies pile up, The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White - move from room to room, trying to escape the murderer and survive the night.
“Cluedo 2, will keep audiences guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from 8 to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunit!”
TV favourite Jason Durr was most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, (a role he played for seven years from 2016). Audiences will also recognise him from his other numerous roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.
Ellie won the hearts of the nation as she waltzed her way to victory (with dance partner Vito) to win the glitterball trophy in December. She is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street.