SONGS from the likes of Little Mix, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande… sung by fairytale princesses.
If this sounds like your idea of heaven, you’re in luck because Pop Princesses promises just that – and will arrive at G Live, Guildford, this Saturday 18 February.
Beautiful princesses will become pop stars in this children’s show with a difference.
As well as singing hits from the likes of Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus, the four fairytale princesses will perform songs from favourite films and musicals.