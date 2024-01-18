Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate and deputy leader of the council Will Forster is on course to take the Woking seat from Conservative MP Jonathan Lord at the next election, according to a report in the Telegraph.
An MRP poll by YouGov found that Cllr Forster would have a narrow majority were the election to be held now.
The Lib Dems are predicted to win 48 seats at the next election, most of which from the so-called Blue Wall in which Woking sits.
Woking has 20 Lib Dem councillors with the Conservatives having four after failing to win a seat in the last two local elections.
Cllr Forster said: “This poll shows that thousands of voters are crying out for real change after being taken for granted by this Conservative government.
“We shouldn’t be in a situation where local families can’t get a GP appointment, water companies get away with dumping sewage in our rivers and people can’t afford the basics. We need a change – and this poll tells us that voting for the Lib Dems is the best way to deliver it.”
Mr Lord responded: “Whilst the poll may excite some political enthusiasts, I’m very much focused on delivering for the residents of Woking. This includes supporting our sub-postmistress who was wrongfully convicted in the Post Office scandal, securing that fantastic new NHS diagnostic centre at Woking Community Hospital and lobbying to save key local services such as Pool in the Park.
“There’s only one poll that matters, and that’s the one on election day, when people will have the choice to stick with Rishi Sunak and our long-term plan or to go back to square one with Labour.”