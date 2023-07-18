“The council meeting in December 2016 had an item on Victoria Square. A summary includes: ‘Cllr Kingsbury introduced the recommendations for the implementation of the Victoria Square development proposals. He advised the proposals would lead to the improvement of the economic vitality of the borough and transform the proposed area. Significant job opportunities would arise and residential homes be provided. The issue for the council was not whether the proposal was the right thing to do but whether the funding of £460m could be made available. The council was advised that the funding would be used to invest in the borough and would be obtained from the Public Works Loans Board at a fixed rate of interest.’